New Zealand’s wireless power transmission: Your questions answered

Stephan: New Zealand, which I think is the most interesting country in the world, because they now have a government that explicitly has made fostering wellbeing its first priority has announced a potentially game-changing wireless technology for power transmission. Here is the best explanation of what this breakthrough is about that I could find. As just a historical note, this is the approach to power transmission Nikola Tesla had in mind.

New Zealand wireless transmission Credit: Emrod

Yesterday we covered the news that New Zealand’s second-largest electricity distributor has signed a deal with startup Emrod to trial long-range wireless power transmission. Today we follow up with an interview with Emrod’s founder, Greg Kushnir, to talk about the deal, the technology, safety and redundancy concerns, the efficiency of the system and whether it can be used to transmit power back to Earth from a space-based solar array.

What follows is an edited transcript.

New Atlas: Congrats on this deal you’ve signed with Powerco. It sounds pretty significant.

Greg Kushnir: Any market traction with a new technology is significant. I think it’s been a huge leap of faith on behalf of Powerco.

So Microwave energy transmission has been possible for some time. What are the advances you guys have made?

You’re absolutely right. Transferring energy with microwaves has been around for decades. In the 70s, NASA showed it could support a helicopter drone in the air, charging it with microwaves from the ground. It’s been around for a while.

What’s changed in the last few years […]