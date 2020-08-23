New Zealand’s wireless power transmission: Your questions answered

Yesterday we covered the news that New Zealand’s second-largest electricity distributor has signed a deal with startup Emrod to trial long-range wireless power transmission. Today we follow up with an interview with Emrod’s founder, Greg Kushnir, to talk about the deal, the technology, safety and redundancy concerns, the efficiency of the system and whether it can be used to transmit power back to Earth from a space-based solar array.
What follows is an edited transcript.
New Atlas: Congrats on this deal you’ve signed with Powerco. It sounds pretty significant.
Greg Kushnir: Any market traction with a new technology is significant. I think it’s been a huge leap of faith on behalf of Powerco.
So Microwave energy transmission has been possible for some time. What are the advances you guys have made?
You’re absolutely right. Transferring energy with microwaves has been around for decades. In the 70s, NASA showed it could support a helicopter drone in the air, charging it with microwaves from the ground. It’s been around for a while.
What’s changed in the last few years […]
Good day Stephan,
Thank you for your always interesting and informative Schwartz Report.
Question: Might this wireless microwave transmission policy create “noise” that could interfere with “intuition,” remote viewing, healing, or similar?
Tesla was one of the most intelligent people who ever existed, and knew this would happen, just not exactly how.
Amen! We can now charge our iPhone’s wirelessly, seems a scaled up version for everything else must be on the horizon. And then we won’t have to worry about a future adversary taking down our ancient and unreliable power grid. Might this prospect be why the grid was never really upgraded? TN
more microwave radiation in the environment that is already causing devastation to all life on earth. every living cell between your cell phone and the towers it connects to are being harmed in some way every time you use your phone. wireless is destroying immune systems, helping to alter the climate, killing bees, sterilizing humans and animals, helping to kill trees and advance the drying of leaves hence forest fires. there is so much science and so little public disclosure because the telecoms own the media and are the largest advertisers. we are doomed on many fronts but this is the biggest and least discussed. http://www.wirelesswatchblog.org
Hi David,
I wondered about that issue. Thank you for the link.
The discussion of the effects of the transmitted signal seemed only to consider the heating effects on the body that have been well-known for at least 80 years. There was no discussion of the biological effects of low level, non-ionizing radiation, which may be substantial. Instead of glossing over the biological effects of this radiation, I’d like to see authoritative research, by competent disinterested laboratories, published in Microwave News (http://www.microwavenews.com).