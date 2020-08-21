Trump’s Ransacking of Alaska

Stephan: Some of the greatest and most memorable moments of my life have occurred in the wilderness. The idea that Trump and his orcs are trying to pollute and degrade the public lands that each generation passes on to its heirs, and they to theirs just makes me very angry. It is a kind of ecological blasphemy.

Bristol Bay from Nushagak Point. Credit: Christopher Miller

On a bright July morning, in the tiny community of King Salmon on Alaska’s Bristol Bay, Nanci Morris Lyon bustles around her docked fishing boat. The water beneath is clear 15 feet down, like looking through glass. Up the slope behind Bear Trail Lodge, which Lyon has owned and operated for 11 years, the low-slung tundra unfolds for miles, stopped only by the snowy wall of mountains in the far distance.

It’s the height of the salmon run, and Lyon is readying the boat for her sport-fishing guests, who have to take a puddle-jumper plane for the hour-long flight from Anchorage — there are no roads to Bristol Bay. This season, tourists also have to abide by Alaska’s Covid-19 quarantine regulations for out-of-state travelers. But Lyon’s guests are willing to practice strict procedures; fishing in Bristol Bay represents an increasingly rare experience that’s worth the extra burdens.

Wild-salmon runs have taken a steep nosedive in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest in the past few decades, due to dams, […]