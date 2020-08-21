The Relation Between Intelligence and Religiosity: A Meta-Analysis and Some Proposed Explanations

A meta-analysis of 63 studies showed a significant negative association between intelligence and religiosity. The association was stronger for college students and the general population than for participants younger than college age; it was also stronger for religious beliefs than religious behavior. For college students and the general population, means of weighted and unweighted correlations between intelligence and the strength of religious beliefs ranged from −.20 to −.25 (mean r −.24). Three possible interpretations were discussed. First, intelligent people are less likely to conform and, thus, are more likely to resist religious dogma. Second, intelligent people tend to adopt an analytic (as opposed to intuitive) thinking style, which has been shown to undermine religious beliefs. Third, several functions of religiosity, including compensatory control, self-regulation, self-enhancement, and secure attachment, are also conferred by intelligence. Intelligent people may therefore have less need for religious beliefs and practices.
Conclusion
The present work comprises two parts. The first part was a
meta-analysis of the relation between intelligence and religiosity. The second part examined possible explanations for
the relation that was observed.
Results of the meta-analysis […]
“Religion” is a very broad category and the characteristics of one religion can be polar opposites of another. Think Wicca and Evangelical Christianity. The study seems to be unaware of how this might be important. Therefore, without breaking ‘religion’ down into significantly different sub-groups, this finding doesn’t mean much, except for village atheists.
Gus —
I am afraid I do not agree with you. The point of these studies is not what you believe, but whether you are strongly committed to a religious worldview, whatever that means to you.
— Stephan