Europe’s Big Oil Companies Are Turning Electric

Stephan: In contrast to Trump world's dedicated effort to support petroleum, other wiser heads are moving in a very different direction. My fear is that because of what Trump and his orcs are allowing corporations to do here, America is going to end up trailing the international pack, not leading it, .

The Italian oil company Eni’s Green Data Center. The chief executive of Eni said he wanted it to rely more on green energy.

Credit: Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times

Under pressure from governments and investors, industry leaders like BP and Shell are accelerating their production of cleaner energy.

This may turn out to be the year that oil giants, especially in Europe, started looking more like electric companies.

Late last month, Royal Dutch Shell won a deal to build a vast wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands. Earlier in the year, France’s Total, which owns a battery maker, agreed to make several large investments in solar power in Spain and a wind farm off Scotland. Total also bought an electric and natural gas utility in Spain and is joining Shell and BP in expanding its electric vehicle charging business.

At the same time, the companies are ditching plans to drill more wells as they chop back capital budgets. Shell recently said it would delay new fields in the Gulf of Mexico and […]