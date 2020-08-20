The pesticide that caused bee colonies to collapse is killing birds now

Stephan: Donald Trump and his orcs have made it their mission to serve the interests of the chemical agriculture corporations with no concern for the other beings with whom we share the planet. As a result, first, it was the devastation wrought on the bees; now it is the birds. Please can we get this monster and his orcs out of the White House and the government? It is up to you.

Sedge Wren perched on a branch singing. Credit: Getty

Environmentalists and farmers were relieved to discover that the mysterious and sudden drop in bee populations in the past decade turned out to be linked to neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides that are chemically akin to nicotine. Solving that mystery was not merely important to ecologists, but also crucial to human survival: if major bee communities become extinct or near-extinct, it could devastate human food sources.

Yet as history shows, pesticides applied to kill one type of pest don’t generally stay confined to those animals. (See also: DDT.) Horrifyingly but perhaps unsurprisingly, scientists now believe that bees aren’t the only animals that are adversely affected by neonicotinoids. Many bird species, too, appear to be in decline as a result of neonicotinoids trickling up through the food chain.

According to a new research paper published in Nature Sustainability, rising use of neonicotinoids led to a drop in bird biodiversity in the United States between 2008 and 2014, scientists say. While bird populations have been […]