California may have just hit highest temperature ever recorded on earth

Stephan: It was 130°F in shade in Death Valley, California. To be honest, even though I have been in the Sahara desert, and spent weeks in the Egyptian-Libyan desert in both of which the temperature would get to 114°, I can't really imagine what 130° is like. What I do know is that within minutes, in full sun, one would be in life-threatening danger. As I write this it is 110°F in Los Angeles and 113° in Phoenix. This is becoming the new norm, and its effect on the American Southwest is going to be devastating.

The Badwaters Basin area of the Death Valley Desert in California pictured on February 26, 2019. Credit: Eric Baradat, AFP

A temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius (130°F) in the shade at Death Valley in the US state of California on Sunday might be the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth, officials say.

A temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius) recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday by the US National Weather Service could be the hottest ever measured with modern instruments, officials say.

The reading was registered at 3:41 pm at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley national park by an automated observation system — an electronic thermometer encased inside a box in the shade.

In 1913, a weather station half an hour’s walk away recorded what officially remains the world record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.7 degrees Celsius). But its validity has been disputed because a superheated sandstorm at the time may have skewed the reading.

The next highest temperature was set in July 1931 in Kebili, Tunisia, at 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55.0 degrees Celsisus) — but again, the […]