The Militias Against Masks

Phil Robinson, a co-founder of the Michigan Liberty Militia, came to several anti-lockdown protests, in black cargo pants, a flak jacket, and tactical gloves, with a sidearm and a long gun. He sees himself as an impartial guardian of the Bill of Rights.

Credit: Mark Peterson / Redux/The New Yorker

Early in the morning on May 11th, the neon “Open” sign in the front window of Karl Manke’s barbershop was dark. A crowd loitered in the parking lot. Spring had not yet arrived in Owosso, Michigan, a small town an hour and a half northwest of Detroit; people had on heavy coats and snow gloves, or sat in their trucks with the heater running. Michelle Gregoire, a twenty-nine-year-old school-bus driver and mother of three, looked unbothered by the cold. Wearing a light fleece jacket emblazoned with Donald Trump’s name, she smiled and waved a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag at the passing traffic. She said of Manke, “He’s a national hero.”

Seven weeks earlier, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, had added “personal-care services” to the list […]