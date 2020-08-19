G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel Details Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia

Stephan: First, we had news reports, then we had the Mueller Report, then multiple sworn testimonies in front of Congressional committees, and now we have this from a Republican-led Senate committee. If Donald Trump were a normal person in a normal trial, there is no doubt in my mind that he would be convicted of treason. I cannot imagine how the evidence could be made more irrefutable unless someone produces a video of Trump and Putin actively colluding. Trump should have been convicted of his impeachment, and he should now be in prison. History will be quite damning about this and the behavior of Moscow Mitch and his fellow Republicans. The fact that this report is now coming out condemns them all.

President Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at the Group of 20 summit in Japan last year.

Credit: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — A sprawling report released Tuesday by a Republican-controlled Senate panel that spent three years investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference laid out an extensive web of contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Russian government officials and other Russians, including some with ties to the country’s intelligence services.

The report by the Senate Intelligence Committee, totaling nearly 1,000 pages, provided a bipartisan Senate imprimatur for an extraordinary set of facts: The Russian government undertook an extensive campaign to try to sabotage the 2016 American election to help Mr. Trump become president, and some members of Mr. Trump’s circle of advisers were open to the help from an American adversary.

The report drew to a close one of the highest-profile congressional inquiries in recent memory, one that the president and his allies have long tried to discredit as part of a “witch hunt” designed to undermine the legitimacy of Mr. Trump’s stunning election nearly four […]