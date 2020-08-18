Stunning Forecast: A Century of Ice Loss for Nearly 100,000 Glaciers

Stephan: My regular readers will find this a familiar trend. I have been talking about the collapse of the Himalayan hydrology for a decade because this trend is going to impact 1.4 billion people directly and primarily and every other human on earth secondarily. Yet it is happening in front of us with almost no attention directed to it.

Glaciers in the Karakoram Range of Pakistan, in the High Mountain Asia region.

Credit: Université Grenoble Alpes/IRD/Patrick Wagnon.

The ice in one of the world’s highest concentrations of non-polar glaciers could see significant melting before the end of the century, potentially affecting sea levels around the globe, according to a new computer model from the NASA Sea Level Science Team.

The region, known as High Mountain Asia, could see ice loss run from 29 to 67 percent, depending on the level of greenhouse gas emissions over the period modeled.

According to the study, water flow in monsoon-fed river basins, driven largely by melting glaciers, could hit its peak by 2050 – potentially reducing runoff beyond that time and forcing changes in how water is consumed, or forcing communities to find other water sources. Understanding the coming changes in such flows is critical to proper planning for hydropower, irrigation, and water supplies.

A Leap Forward in Glacier Modeling

The new “Python Glacier Evolution Model,” or PyGEM, uses extensive data sets, instead of less detailed estimates from isolated, regional effects […]