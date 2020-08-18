New Zealand’s Southern Alps Glacier Melt Has Doubled – Up to 77% of Little Ice Age Glacier Volume Already Lost

Stephan: It is not just the Himalaya glaciers that are melting. This is melting is going on all over the world. It's not in the news, more people are interested in Meghan and Harry's new house in Montecito, California, but this trend is changing your world very quickly.
Citation: “Ice thickness and volume changes across the Southern Alps, New Zealand, from the little ice age to present” by Jonathan L. Carrivick, William H. M. James, Michael Grimes, Jenna L. Sutherland and Andrew M. Lorrey, 7 August 2020, Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-70276-8
Glaciers in the Southern Alps of New Zealand have lost more ice mass since pre-industrial times than remains today, according to a new study.
Research led by the University of Leeds, in collaboration with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand, mapped Southern Alps ice loss from the end of the Little Ice Age — roughly 400 years ago — to 2019.
This link does not go to the article on the southern glaciers.