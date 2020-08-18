Greenland’s ice sheet has melted past the point of no return

Stephan: All over the earth the temperature is rising, and this melting is going on. You don't hear about it, or read about it, unless you are actively trying to find out about it, but whether humanity acknowledges it or not the earth is changing in the most fundamental ways. In a few decades, nothing will be the same. Nothing you knew in your youth will be as it is becoming. Can you imagine when you lived without a computer, a smartphone, or the internet? Now multiply that a thousandfold; that's how big the change is going to be.

Greenland’s ice sheet may have shrunk past the point of return, with the ice likely to melt away no matter how quickly the world reduces climate-warming emissions, new research suggests.

Scientists studied data on 234 glaciers across the Arctic territory spanning 34 years through 2018 and found that annual snowfall was no longer enough to replenish glaciers of the snow and ice being lost to summertime melting.

That melting is already causing global seas to rise about a millimeter on average per year. If all of Greenland's ice goes, the water released would push sea levels up by an average of 6 meters — enough to swamp many coastal cities around the world. This process, however, would take decades.

“Greenland is going to be the canary in the coal mine, and the canary is already pretty much dead at this point,” said glaciologist Ian Howat at Ohio State University. He and his colleagues published the study Thursday in the

The Arctic has been warming at least twice as […]