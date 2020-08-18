Tuesday, August 18th, 2020
Editor’s Note – The Great Melting
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 18 August 2020
Stephan: Our media is consumed with the insanity and incompetence of Trump, the racism and hatred he has fostered; his rejection of climate change. The ignorance and racist hatred and resentment of his followers. But as big as that story is it is being overwhelmed by a story that is getting almost no attention: The Great Melting. So today's edition of SR is devoted to that.
Truth is very alarming thanks for your dedication to helping assure some of electorate is fully informed and engaged as founders warned was needed to retain a democratic republic that was always fragile but now post Reagan media become 6 giant plutocratic behemoths serving none but selves and last 2 newspapers NYT WAPO barely more than state infiltrated propaganda half time – we rely on alt media but you and few quality publications cannot keep up w drumbeat of moneyed interests buying FB feeds full of fragmented unverified factoids we are on precipice of fascist takeover . Thank god science can only be weaponized til facts cone out and these facts are an anvil tp the brainless and brained so w DNC doing good job opening night and even Kasich and others crossing party lines endorsing Biden hope os tentative we might slow climate change but st best we can only slow it needing decades tp save Gaia from century of abuse to be replaced with planer stewardship.
I remain hopeful that your 2050 Remote viewing study has some signs of positive changes in US and globe as we try to save ourselves from greed thats yielded US over to at best a lame weak republic dominated by a plutocracy bordering on oligarchy and fascism if AG Barr continues to act as puppet for Trump
attacking heart of feee speech using DHS aa personal SS goon squads . “US oligarchs farce led by Trump (and bis small minded but dangerous criminal minions). Michelle Obama gave a sober assessment of “voting like lives depend on it!” because they do! Thanks for the good work!