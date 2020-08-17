Is this the new Christian right? A new ultra-conservative insanity is rising as evangelicals are fading

Stephan: Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama are part of a secret satanic international pedophile ring trading in child sex slaves. How sick do you have to be to take something like that seriously? I read a lot of rightwing websites because I think it is important to know what Trump world is thinking. It is a chore because it is so crazy it doesn't even work as satire and the fact that millions of people believe it I find astonishing. It isn't just that it is fact-free. It is the racism, the nastiness, the ugliness, and the very weird sexuality of these people. It is a kind of religious political S&M. Their obsessions tell more about them, than the people they talk about. Here is a little background on that world and what is going on in it.