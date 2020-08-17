How To Vote In The 2020 Election: A state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19

Stephan: Here is more voting information, this time state by state. I am hoping that this and the preceding article will give you everything you need to be able to safely vote, and have your vote counted. Whatever your political views, every American should be in support of voting, and having every vote counted. It is the foundation of our democracy.

Click on your state in the map to see a lot of the information you need in order to cast a ballot this fall — by whatever method you choose. This page will be updated on a regular basis with the latest developments. While we’ve made every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information, always double-check with your local election official before acting upon it. Thanks to the pandemic, election laws are constantly changing, and certain voters — like those living overseas or in the armed forces — may be subject to special rules. If you think something is wrong or needs to be updated, please shoot us an email.

Alabama

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 19. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In-person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced. Remember to bring a photo ID to the polls.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any […]