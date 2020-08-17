How To Vote In The 2020 Election: A state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19

Stephan: Here is more voting information, this time state by state. I am hoping that this and the preceding article will give you everything you need to be able to safely vote, and have your vote counted. Whatever your political views, every American should be in support of voting, and having every vote counted. It is the foundation of our democracy.
Alabama
Registration
Register to vote by Oct. 19. You can register online here.
Voting early
No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
In-person voting
So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced. Remember to bring a photo ID to the polls.