A lot of people have concerns about mail-in voting (is the Postal Service being sabotaged? Will their vote be counted?), and also about the state of American democracy in general.Voting by mail is actually very secure, despite what the President says. However, if people don’t trust that their votes will be counted, that’s a full-blown crisis of democracy. With millions of Americans turning to mail-in voting, many for the first time, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that means doubts about the ability of the USPS to deliver mail equal doubts about the election.Related: What you need to know about voting by mailVote early! On Friday, we learned USPS has notified states that some mail-in ballots are at risk of not being counted.From CNN’s Ellie Kaufman:Multiple states received communications from the USPS general counsel outlining standard mail delivery times and prices leading up to the November election and warning secretaries of state that election laws established by the states would not necessarily guarantee that mail-in ballots […]
Monday, August 17th, 2020
How to make sure your 2020 mail-in vote is counted
Author: Zachary B. Wolf,
Source: CNN
Publication Date: 8:56 AM ET, Sat August 15, 2020
Link: How to make sure your 2020 mail-in vote is counted
Source: CNN
Publication Date: 8:56 AM ET, Sat August 15, 2020
Link: How to make sure your 2020 mail-in vote is counted
Stephan: My wife and I live in Washington State and we have been filling out our ballots, which are reliably mailed to us, and then taking them to one of the many ballot boxes scattered around the county. Simple, straightforward, a non-issue. But I know that is not true in much of America and I am very concerned about the explicit and open attempt by Trump and his orcs to rig the election to assure his re-election. I am astonished at how blatant it all is, and how wimpy the Congressional response has been. The Democrats are disappointing, and the Republicans are just... well, just orcs. To me it cannot be over-emphasized how important it is that everyone who can vote does vote, and this article lays out how to do that and get around Trump and his orcs.