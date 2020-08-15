Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 15th, 2020

Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots

Author:     Erin Cox, Erin Cox Local reporter covering Maryland state politics Email Bio Follow Elise Viebeck, Jacob Bogage and Christopher Ingraham
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     August 14, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. PDT
 Link: Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots
Stephan:   Donald Trump and his orcs, particularly Louis DeJoy, are attempting to pull off completely in the open, with no shame, the largest attack on the American electoral process ever witnessed. I do not understand why hundreds of thousands of people in cities and towns across America are not out in the street protesting the sabotage of the United States Postal Service. Please write your senators and representative, as I have just done, to protest this and demand that they do something to not only stop but reverse this attack on our national wellbeing.

Anticipating an avalanche of absentee ballots, the U.S. Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and D.C. warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted — adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest.

The letters sketch a grim possibility for the tens of millions of Americans eligible for a mail-in ballot this fall: Even if people follow all of their state’s election rules, the pace of Postal Service delivery may disqualify their votes.

The Postal Service’s warnings of potential disenfranchisement came as the agency undergoes a sweeping organizational and policy overhaul amid dire financial conditions. Cost-cutting moves have already delayed mail delivery by as much as a week in some places, and a new decision to decommission 10 percent of the Postal Service’s sorting machines sparked widespread concern the slowdowns will only worsen. Rank-and-file postal workers say the move is ill-timed and could sharply diminish the speedy processing of flat mail, including letters and ballots.

See the letters […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Larry Bolgar on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:33 am

    The Declaration of Independence guarantees the pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness. The government was created to protect those God given rights. Trump is actively trying to kill us given his actions and inactions. When is the rest of the government going to do its job to protect us?

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

Copyright ©2024 Schwartzreport, All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Follow Us On:

DONATE
Subscribe