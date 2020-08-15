International body says voting problems ‘could harm integrity’ of US election

Stephan: If you are old enough you may remember when the United States sent observers to other countries to observe whether or not they were running fair elections. Well, now other countries are sending observers to watch our election, because the United States is no longer seen as a functional democracy. In three and a half years. Trump and the Republican Party have completely changed the way America is seen in the world. This is so shameful I never thought I would see something like this; how about you?

Voting problems ‘may have an impact on the level of trust in election administration, which, in turn, could harm the integrity of election day proceedings’.

Credit: Larry Marano/Rex/Shutterstock

An international election-monitoring body has raised concerns about the US vote in November, saying the “integrity of election day proceedings” could be under threat and recommended again sending observers to monitor the election.

The democracy and human rights arm of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has issued an assessment of election conditions in the run-up to presidential and congressional elections on 3 November.How Republicans gutted the biggest voting rights victory in recent historyRead more

It recommended member states send 100 long-term and 400 short-term observers to monitor the poll which it said “will be the most challenging in recent decades”.

A week-long needs assessment mission by the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) beginning on 29 May found there was widespread concern that “election officials will face serious challenges prior to and on election day, due to new measures in response to Covid-19 pandemic, and expressed […]