After Elon Musk Criticized Bernie Sanders’ Brand of Socialism, Sanders Took Him to Task for Taking Billions of Dollars in Government Support

Stephan: I am always amused when I hear or read some corporate millionaire whining about socialism. The truth that dare not speak its name is that America is, and for decades has been, an overwhelmingly socialist nation. There is no other developed Western nation that even approaches the level of American socialism. It's just that it is socialism for the rich, not in support of societal wellbeing. Bernie Sanders has always been very clear about this, which is one of the reasons I have supported him

Bernie Sanders showed Friday he isn’t afraid to call out hypocrisy — particularly when it comes from someone like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk on Friday tweeted out a meme critical of Sanders and his brand of socialism. The tweet was in response to an article about a bill Sanders introduced Thursday that would place a 60% tax on the wealth gained by billionaires such as Musk during the coronavirus pandemic. The meme, dubbed the “Official Bernie Sanders drinking game!” showed a picture of Sanders along with the text: “Every time the Bernster mentions a free government program, chug somebody else’s beer.

Sanders, who’s no neophyte when it comes to defending his leftist views and programs, wasn’t about to back down from such criticism. In a tweeted response, he called out Musk for benefiting to the tune of billions of dollars from government subsidies and linked to an article from The Los Angeles Times that detailed the assistance Musk and his companies have received.

“Every time Elon Musk pokes […]