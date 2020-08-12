201 Trump Judges Are Busy Defining the Political Landscape for the Decades Ahead

Stephan: This is what the Republicans have been working on, underneath the Trumpian fecal storms, and it will take a generation to cleanse the American judiciary of toxic choices. Obama inherited a country in sharp decline as a result of Bush, Cheney, and the Republicans in Congress and pulled the country back together again. Now Biden and Harris are going to have to do the same thing all over again. Any historian can tell you that Republicans from Reagan on have always harmed the nation more than they have helped it, and Democrats have always left the country in better condition than the found it. That isn't partisan, that's just facts.

President Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol to attend the Republican’s weekly policy luncheon on March 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. He is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt.

Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

After Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate in early 2015, they set out to pack the federal courts with radical right-wing judges. Mitch McConnell said, “My goal is to do everything we can for as long as we can to transform the federal judiciary, because everything else we do is transitory.” Under Article III of the Constitution, federal judges serve for life, so a 50-year-old appointed today could serve 30 years or even longer.

McConnell and his sidekick, Sen. Lindsey Graham, started by refusing to confirm President Obama’s judicial appointments. Most notably, they wouldn’t even consider Obama’s appointment of moderate Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court. When President Trump took office, there were more than 100 empty federal judgeships waiting to be filled with Trumpian favorites.

In today’s hardball politics, the federal courts are especially important. Even if progressives were […]