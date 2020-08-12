201 Trump Judges Are Busy Defining the Political Landscape for the Decades Ahead

Stephan: This is what the Republicans have been working on, underneath the Trumpian fecal storms, and it will take a generation to cleanse the American judiciary of toxic choices.
Obama inherited a country in sharp decline as a result of Bush, Cheney, and the Republicans in Congress and pulled the country back together again. Now Biden and Harris are going to have to do the same thing all over again. Any historian can tell you that Republicans from Reagan on have always harmed the nation more than they have helped it, and Democrats have always left the country in better condition than the found it. That isn't partisan, that's just facts.
After Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate in early 2015, they set out to pack the federal courts with radical right-wing judges. Mitch McConnell said, “My goal is to do everything we can for as long as we can to transform the federal judiciary, because everything else we do is transitory.” Under Article III of the Constitution, federal judges serve for life, so a 50-year-old appointed today could serve 30 years or even longer.
McConnell and his sidekick, Sen. Lindsey Graham, started by refusing to confirm President Obama’s judicial appointments. Most notably, they wouldn’t even consider Obama’s appointment of moderate Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court. When President Trump took office, there were more than 100 empty federal judgeships waiting to be filled with Trumpian favorites.
In today’s hardball politics, the federal courts are especially important. Even if progressives were […]
I agree with you Stephan, it will take a generation to redo what these Federalists have done over the years. It is a shame that people cannot see what has happened and take bold action to make the changes more quickly to establish a better way of confirming justices which are non-partisan.
I thought Nixon was the worst, then Bush/Cheney topped him now except for that Iraq thing Bush seems almost competent. As a friend pointed out if only Bill Clinton had resigned then we might not be in this situation.
If *rump loses and we can get him out of the White House without civil war then the Democrats will have a huge job ahead because there will be nothing standing, everything a bankrupt ruin. Bankruptcy is something that *rump is supremely skilled at.