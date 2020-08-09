Trump Blasted for Naming ‘War Criminal’ and Iran-Contra Convict Elliott Abrams as Iran Envoy

Stephan: Here is Sunday's Republican Scum Report. When I first saw this story I thought that it had to be a bad joke. Even Trump, so I thought, would not resurrect Elliott Abrams from whatever crypt he was in, and put him back into government at a senior level. I mean... Elliott Abrams. I was wrong. Trump would, and did appoint him. This is what your government has become.

Elliott Abrams

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Following the resignation Thursday of State Department Iran envoy Brian Hook, President Donald Trump named as his replacement current special representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, a notorious warmonger and supporter of Latin American death squads who was convicted in 1991 of withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra scandal.

“Like most Trump appointees, he is not fit for the position, and will continue to hurt U.S. interests by enacting a failing strategy that will only succeed in spreading chaos and misery.”

—Sina Toossi, National Iranian American Council

Abrams will now serve in both roles simultaneously, alarming anti-war groups who say someone with a record as blood-stained as his “should be barred for life from government positions and recognized as the war criminal that he is.”

“From El Salvador to Guatemala, Nicaragua to Panama, Elliott Abrams’ life’s work has been defined by the worst impulses of U.S. foreign policy: embracing war, ignoring gross human rights abuses, and supporting horrific authoritarian regimes,” said Stephen Miles, executive director of Win Without War.

Abrams’ appointment as special envoy to Iran comes days after he