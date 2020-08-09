Trump Blasted for Naming ‘War Criminal’ and Iran-Contra Convict Elliott Abrams as Iran Envoy

Following the resignation Thursday of State Department Iran envoy Brian Hook, President Donald Trump named as his replacement current special representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, a notorious warmonger and supporter of Latin American death squads who was convicted in 1991 of withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra scandal.
“Like most Trump appointees, he is not fit for the position, and will continue to hurt U.S. interests by enacting a failing strategy that will only succeed in spreading chaos and misery.”
—Sina Toossi, National Iranian American Council
Abrams will now serve in both roles simultaneously, alarming anti-war groups who say someone with a record as blood-stained as his “should be barred for life from government positions and recognized as the war criminal that he is.”
“From El Salvador to Guatemala, Nicaragua to Panama, Elliott Abrams’ life’s work has been defined by the worst impulses of U.S. foreign policy: embracing war, ignoring gross human rights abuses, and supporting horrific authoritarian regimes,” said Stephen Miles, executive director of Win Without War.
Abrams’ appointment as special envoy to Iran comes days after he
I was very disappointed when Trump hired Bolton and Abrams. In the case of Bolton, I think he got exposed but, unfortunately, not so yet with Abrams. Years ago a friend looked at the size of the trunk in my old Mercedes 220D and said “Gee, room enough for George Bush and Elliot Abrams tied and gaged in there”. Well, the only positive thing is this move means Abrams will not be screwing with the government of Venezuela any more.
Trump always hires losers; especially when that person agrees with him on issues.