Chaos, shared irrationality and fear: Experts explain why supporters are still clinging to Trump — despite his many failures

Stephan: As I watched footage of thousands of bikers in Sturgis, South Dakota, packed together and, almost to a person, not wearing masks, and apparently overwhelmingly Trumpers, I thought: How do you get to that level of anti-science stupidity. How do you come to believe that wearing a mask is a political statement? Do you wear seat belts when you drive? Inevitably there will be a Covid-19 spike coming out of this assemblage. People will die. Well, here are three mental assessment specialists and their attempt to explain Trumpers, who they are, and why they are as they are. To me, they seem pathetic and sad, but also very dangerous to society as a whole.

A looming question in today’s political climate is: Why do Donald Trump’s devotees continue to support him despite the carnage of his well-documented failures? Although we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that is surging and not contained, Trump seems to maintain a base support of 35% to 40%. What are the psychological factors that influence or underpin his supporters’ attraction to him? And might this provide some perspective on how to change these supporters’ minds?

Multiple psychological factors seem to influence and explain his supporters. We have divided these factors into four major categories: Rebelliousness and Chaos; Shared Irrationality; Fear; and Safety and Order.

Rebelliousness and Chaos

Some Trump supporters have a strong desire for rebelliousness and chaos, and view Trump as the perfect vehicle for achieving their personal goals. These supporters tend to become “anti-establishment and anti-government,” even when it is against their best interest. Many are unhappy with their station in life and believe chaos in the political system will bring them important gains. They seek immediate and sweeping changes and believe a […]