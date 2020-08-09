55% of coronavirus patients still have neurological problems three months later: study

Stephan: On the medical websites and journals, I am seeing more and more reports that Covid-19 may have long term effects that are just now being recognized. If you need another reason to wear your mask, and social distance here it is.

Lingering neurological conditions from COVID-19 include brain fog, headaches, fatigue and trouble concentrating.

Credit: Istock/Lusia599

Could the coronavirus lead to chronic illness?

While lung scarring, heart and kidney damage may result from COVID-19, doctors and researchers are starting to clock the potential long-term impact of the virus on the brain also.

Younger COVID-19 patients who were otherwise healthy are suffering blood clots and strokes.

And many “long-haulers,” or COVID-19 patients who have continued showing symptoms for months after the initial infection passed, report neurological problems such as confusion and difficulty concentrating (or brain fog), as well as headaches, extreme fatigue, mood changes, insomnia and loss of taste and/or smell.

Indeed, the CDC recently warned that it takes longer to recover from COVID-19 than the 10- to 14-day quarantine window that has been touted throughout the pandemic. In fact, one in five young adults under 34 was not back to their usual health up to three weeks after testing positive. And 35% of surveyed U.S. adults overall had not returned to their normal state of health when interviewed […]