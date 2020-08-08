The Life and Adventures of Ron Johnson: His Journey Through “Multiple Untruths” to the Fable of Obamagate

Stephan: Here is Friday's Republic Scum Report. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, not on the basis of some Democratic charge, but on the assessment of the intelligence community are essentially acting as Russian agents to get Trump re-elected. I am personally unclear why that isn't treason but, in the strange world we live in today, a Black man in Louisiana can be jailed for life for trying to steal a pair of hedge shears, but two millionaire Republican senators can commit treason, in an attempt to sabotage American democracy, and face no consequences.

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. Have they committed treason?

Credit: CNN

The Lugar Center is a fairly recent addition of the sort of traditional institute in Washington that prevailed before Donald Trump. Its mission is to advance an internationalist foreign policy, “bipartisan governance,” and bring together experts to “bridge ideological divides.” It was founded by one of the last of the moderate Republicans, Richard G. Lugar, the late U.S. senator from Indiana, who once seemed to define the mainstream of a now bygone party, in the forefront of legislation to curb nuclear proliferation, but was purged in a brutal primary, losing to a Tea Party candidate who declared rape that resulted in a pregnancy was a “gift from God.”

On May 27, the Lugar Center released its first comprehensive Congressional Oversight Hearing Index, an in-depth study of the due diligence of every committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate in holding the executive branch accountable, concluding with a grade for each committee. “If a House or Senate committee […]