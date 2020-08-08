One in Three Americans Would Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- 35% of Americans would not get free, FDA-approved vaccine if ready today
- Republicans less inclined than Democrats to be vaccinated
- Four in 10 non-White Americans would not get vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The coronavirus’ toll on the lives of people around the world continues to grow, with over 18 million confirmed cases and more than 700,000 deaths, including upwards of 150,000 of those in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently testified before Congress that he continues to be confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early 2021. With more indications that a vaccine could be close, the next question for health professionals, policymakers and political leaders will be Americans’ willingness to be vaccinated once a vaccine is ready.
But many Americans appear reluctant to be vaccinated, even if a vaccine were FDA-approved and available to them at no cost. Asked if they would get such a COVID-19 vaccine, 65% say they would, but 35% would not.
The results are based on July 20-Aug. 2 polling […]
I am certainly not anti-science but I certainly would not get the vaccine. There are many scientific reasons. First because it probably won’t work or only work for a short time. Covid mutates. But, we already know this with the “need a different flu shot each year” story. The we have recent polio vaccines giving people polio and recent mumps (or was it measles) vaccine giving you the disease. Then we have chemicals in vaccines.
As they say, follow the money. In 2005 Fachi said hydroxychloroquine was effective against SARS. Now, with a lot of money to gain from “something new” Fachi changed his mind. Personally, I think Bill Gates, a college dropout that seems to think he is medical doctor now has a lot to do with this.
A lot of us, including my wife and myself, who have been to college and believe in scientific “facts” have taken vaccines and gotten sick from the vaccines themselves. Until I see people getting better and more importantly staying better from the vaccine would I take it. As I have said, my wife and I have gotten sick from vaccines and we do not like them. I would rather take a natural supplement if it could cure the virus, and I know of one which would fit the need but will not name it here because I do not want to influence anyone to not take the vaccine or to take my own remedy; so I will not name it.
As Phil says I don’t think of myself as anti-science nor am I a follower of “dear leader” but I would not get the vax(s) until I saw proof that it works and most of all causes no harm. My understanding is it usually takes years to create and produce a new vaccine. You think I should trust a vax that is produced in what 18 months with huge profits for big pharma protected from all liability??? And I am one of the third that dismisses science because of ignorance and stupidity?
I will trust the fates before I trust an injection rushed out the door of the medical profit industry. No one gets out of this life alive so instead of the constant drumbeat of fear the virus maybe an additional national conversation about the inescapable reality of death and dying. This is a conversation that is growing and evolving among wise and thoughtful folk yes even those younger and not facing imminent death. May the Goddess bless you all.
I also am hesitant to take a vaccine that will likely not be fully tested before it’s made available to the public due to political pressure and expected windfall profits. While I was serving in the Foreign Service (now retired) my family and I were subjected to more vaccines that the average American. One daughter caught yellow fever from the yellow fever vaccine. Another came down with what was described by our family doctor as “the worst case of chicken pox he’d ever seen” just 18 months after that vaccination. All of us fell ill with various cold/flu symptoms every winter – until we stopped getting our annual flu vaccines and in the 15 years that followed, we only fell ill once. Let’s face it, the United States doesn’t have a health care system, it has an illness profit system. I’ll let other people be the guinea pigs. If after a year or so of observing the results it seems to work, I’ll get the vaccine. Until then I sanitize, isolate, and mask up.
I’ve trusted the FDA less and less in recent years since it’s become a revolving door for the drug industry and no longer is a watchdog agency to protect Americans against industry hype. I’m sure it’s become worse under the current administration. I wouldn’t accept an American vaccine for this virus at all because I don’t want to be a guinea pig. It has nothing to do with “science” and everything to do with the politics of the good old rich boys’ club.