One in Three Americans Would Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Stephan: The reality no one wants to talk about is that about a third of Americans dismiss science as just another argument, no more compelling than any other argument, and this is particularly true of Republicans.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

35% of Americans would not get free, FDA-approved vaccine if ready today

Republicans less inclined than Democrats to be vaccinated

Four in 10 non-White Americans would not get vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The coronavirus’ toll on the lives of people around the world continues to grow, with over 18 million confirmed cases and more than 700,000 deaths, including upwards of 150,000 of those in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently testified before Congress that he continues to be confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early 2021. With more indications that a vaccine could be close, the next question for health professionals, policymakers and political leaders will be Americans’ willingness to be vaccinated once a vaccine is ready.

But many Americans appear reluctant to be vaccinated, even if a vaccine were FDA-approved and available to them at no cost. Asked if they would get such a COVID-19 vaccine, 65% say they would, but 35% would not.

The results are based on July 20-Aug. 2 polling […]