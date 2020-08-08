Health illiteracy is nothing new in America. But the pandemic magnifies how troubling it is.

A Michigan library had to ask patrons to stop microwaving books to kill the coronavirus after noticing returned books with scorched pages. The Cleveland Clinic issued a public warning about the danger of using vodka concoctions as a hand sanitizer when recipes started to circulate.
Then came the surge of calls to poison control centers about bleach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had to double-down on warnings not to drink it or rinse food in it.
Fear of covid-19 is exposing a lack of health literacy in this country that is not new. The confusion is amplified during a health emergency, however, by half-truths swirling in social media and misinformed statements by people in the public eye.
One in five people struggle with health information, says Michael S. Wolf, director of the Center for Applied Health Research on Aging at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.
“It’s easy to misunderstand [medical information],” says Wolf, who is also founding director of the medical school’s Health Literacy and Learning Program. Some will be too ashamed to say so while others won’t realize they […]
I am happy that here in Pa. we have a rule that anyone who does not wear a mask and keep social distancing can be fined as much as $300, in an area where there are more than 1 person in that area. It is to be used in areas like grocery stores and places of social gatherings, and I do not doubt that it will apply to churches because many churches are willing to gather and pray no matter what the consequences even though they may latter kill someone with the virus. Our infected numbers as well as death numbers are still going up; and these numbers from scientific data are what the governor used to implement these strict rules, and I applaud him for doing so.
I’m glad you have a proactive governor. We in Arizona have a trumpster idiot for a governor, but fortunately, in Tucson where I live, the Mayor has imposed a mask order. However, I often see people without masks walking around stores or reception rooms, and employees do not enforce it, either because they are afraid of the maskless because they are usually aggressive men, or because they essentially don’t have to as anyone can claim they have medical reasons for not wearing a mask. The only stores here I know of that are adamant are Trader Joes and Costco – needless to say they get my business!