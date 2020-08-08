As Prisons Across US Report Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Supreme Court Rules Jail Does Not Have to Provide Basic Protections to Inmates

Stephan: The American Gulag in the best of times is a national disgrace, and humiliation of America in the eyes of the rest of the world. We have about 4.25% of the world's population and 25% of the world prisoners. This report tells you in terms that are about as clear and unequivocal as terms can be why a Republican-oriented judiciary is a disaster; a study in callous indifference, and lack of compassion.

Participants behind a banner reading “COVID BEHIND BARS = DEATH” attend a rally at Rikers Island in New York. Rights advocates have urged state, local, and federal officials to release vulnerable inmates during the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that prisons and jails are equipped with safety measures to prevent outbreaks.

Credit : Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty

As prisons and jails across the country continue to report Covid-19 outbreaks among inmates and staff, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday that a county jail in California does not have to provide its population with basic sanitary and protective equipment or test symptomatic inmates.

Responding to an emergency application by officials at Orange County Jail, the court handed down a 5-4 ruling along partisan lines and issued a temporary stay on an earlier ruling by federal Judge Jesus Bernal.

After the ACLU and several detainees filed a complaint that the jail was not providing safe conditions for its population of 3,000 people, Bernal issued an injunction in May requiring Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes to implement social distancing, test inmates if they showed symptoms, and provide disinfecting supplies—requirements […]