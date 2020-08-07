U.S. Satisfaction at 13%, Lowest in Nine Years

Stephan: Recently, Ronlyn and I have been talking about our sense of depression, the sense that we now live in a country we barely recognize. Everything looks the same, trivial daily things go much the same, and yet, like an invisible fog everything has become slightly toxic and tainted. I read Michelle Obama's statement this morning, in which she expressed her sense of depression, and I went over to the mainland for a medical check-up, and while I was waiting to see the doctor I talked with the nurses. Each of them told me they weren't sleeping well, and could no longer watch the news; it just depressed them. As I drove home I thought about all this and recognized that in three and a half years Trump and the Republicans have done something I would not have thought possible. They have made Americans doubt America. I got home and wondered what the national data was on this, found this study, and realized how widespread this sense of depression has become. We will make it until 3rd November and, on that day, we have a chance to fundamentally change the course of our country. We can vote the monster out of the presidency, vote 23 Republican senators out of office, as well as several near Republican conservative Democrats and replace the whole lot with progressive thinkers who will restructure America into a country where the fostering of wellbeing is our first priority. It's up to us. Get every single person you know to vote, and vote for the best option available, the one that will do the best to achieve those ends. And do not make the mistake of making the perfect the enemy of the good.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans’ satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. continues to tumble since it started trending downward at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Currently, 13% of U.S. adults are satisfied with the state of the nation, down seven percentage points in the past month and 32 points since reaching a 15-year high in February. Satisfaction has not been this low since November 2011.

Line graph. The 13% of Americans who are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. is down from 20% in June and 45% in February.

The latest update is based on a July 1-23 Gallup poll, conducted as the U.S. faced a surge in coronavirus infections and the most challenging economic conditions since the Great Depression. The nation also continues its reckoning with the issue of race relations after the late May death of George Floyd and ensuing nationwide protests about racial injustice.

