Democratic Bill Banning Toxic Pesticides in US Applauded as ‘Much-Needed’ Step to Protect Kids and the Planet

Stephan: In contrast to the previous story demonstrating what Trump and the Republicans are doing consider this being done by the Democrats. As I tell my readers again and again, I don't care about partisan politics except as an anthropological phenomenon. What I care about and support are policies that foster wellbeing, and the people who propose and implement such policies. I couldn't care less what badge they are wearing.

“Our nation’s pesticide laws have not kept up to keep us safe,”

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said in a statement.

Credit: Stephanie Chapman/Flickr

Democrats in the House and Senate on Tuesday introduced sweeping legislation that would ban some of the most toxic pesticides currently in use in the United States and institute stronger protections for farmworkers and communities that have been exposed to damaging chemicals by the agriculture industry.

“It is long past time for the United States Congress to turn attention to this issue and put the health and safety of our families above the profits of large corporations.”

—Sen. Tom Udall

The Protect America’s Children from Toxic Pesticide Act of 2020, sponsored by Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), was applauded by environmentalists as a “bold and much-needed” step in the right direction.

“The pesticide industry and chemical agriculture have for far too long been able to abuse legal loopholes allowing for the use of toxic pesticides that have not been adequately tested to make sure they are safe for people and the environment,” said Scott Faber, senior vice president for government […]