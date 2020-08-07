A New Trump Rule Could Help Big Oil Crush the Climate Movement

Stephan: The damage Donald Trump and his orcs have done may take a generation or more to repair, if repair is even possible. Most of this gets little attention in the large corporate media, but that does not mean it is not happening, or that it is not horribly destructive, or that it is not against the best interests of the America, Americans, and the biosphere of the earth.

A rule backed by oil interests tries to keep retirees’ savings locked in climate-threatened assets. Meanwhile, the government says the military must avoid those kind climate-threatened investments.

Drilling rig in Colorado. Credit: David Zalubowski





If you’ve ever seen Tom Cruise force Jack Nicholson to admit that he ordered the code red, then you know that one of the best ways to expose lies and uncover the truth is to spotlight glaring discrepancies between public statements.

If you want to know how companies are misleading regulators, look at the difference between what they tell government officials and what they tell their own shareholders.

If you want to know how corporations swindle tax collectors, look at the difference between their boastful earnings statements to shareholders, and their miserly profit reports to the IRS.

It’s the same thing with the climate crisis — if you want to see how the system of climate denial imperceptibly defrauds the public on a day-to-day basis, look at the difference between what the federal government is saying to retirees and workers, […]