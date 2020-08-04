Shootings And Gun Deaths Continue To Rise At Alarming Rate In Large U.S. Cities

Stephan: The United States, in my opinion, has a psychotic fixation on guns and gun ownership. We are also a country where about a third of the population are in a racist fear fugue, and an even larger percentage have poor impulse control, and a lack of empathy. So it is not surprising that we also have more gun shootings and deaths than any other developed nation in the world. And, as this report lays out, based on the facts, things are getting worse.

Many large U.S. cities, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, have been plagued by a recent surge in shootings and subsequent fatalities, escalating the debate over gun violence, which has disproportionately impacted communities crippled by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession.

KEY FACTS

There have been a total of 777 recorded shootings in New York City from Jan. 1 through the end of July, which is more than NYC had in the calendar year of 2019.

More than 240 people have been killed, and more than 1,000 shootings have been recorded thus far this year in Philadelphia.

According to statistics released Saturday by the Chicago Police Department, through the first seven months of 2020, there have been 440 homicides and 2,240 people shot (which accounts for 150 more gun deaths and 760 more shootings in Chicago compared to the same period last year).

A review of crime statistics among the nation’s 50 largest cities by the Wall Street Journal found that reported homicides were up 24% this year.

President Donald Trump has blamed increased violence in […]