People from around the world watched a video on COVID-19 in the US. They could not believe their eyes

Stephan: Fascism in the United States is my top concern, followed by the radical diminution of America's standing in the world. Watch this video; it completely accords with the emails I am getting from my non-U.S. readers. Repairing what Trump and the Republicans have done to America's standing in the world is going to take years.

This is truly sad to watch.

Under Donald Trump, our country has been reduced to a laughingstock, a curiosity, and a pitiable mess. All of that is on display in this video from The New York Times. If you don’t feel like watching the whole thing, at the very least skip ahead to 6:05 to see just how much sympathy the world has for us — trapped as we are on Asshole Island.

This is America. That used to mean something. No longer.

Our only chance to recapture our status and earn back the respect of the world is to elect Joe Biden. There is simply no other option.

May it be so.