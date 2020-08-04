Fascist America, in 10 easy steps

Stephan: This article by Naomi Wolf was published in the British Guardian 13 years ago, long before Donald Trump was even a political figure. Republican George Bush (43) was President and the seeds of fascism in the U.S. had already been planted. The tragedy is that her assessment is truer today in 2020, under Republican Trump than it was when it was first published in 2007.

Nazis storm troopers on the 9th of November 1938, Kristallnacht

From Hitler to Pinochet and beyond, history shows there are certain steps that any would-be dictator must take to destroy constitutional freedoms. And, argues Naomi Wolf, George Bush and his administration seem to be taking them allPublished onTue 24 Apr 2007 15.02 EDT

They were not figuring these things out as they went along. If you look at history, you can see that there is essentially a blueprint for turning an open society into a dictatorship. That blueprint has been used again and again in more and less bloody, more and less terrifying ways. But it is always effective. It is very difficult and arduous to create and sustain a democracy – but history shows that closing one down is much simpler. You simply have to be willing to take the 10 steps.

As difficult as this is to contemplate, it is clear, if you are willing to look, that each of these 10 steps has already been initiated today in the United States by the Bush administration.

Because Americans […]