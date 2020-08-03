GOP congressman reprimanded for 11 ethics violations — including fake loan he made to his campaign

Stephan: And here we have today's leading Republican scum report (there are others, but I only have so much room). You have to wonder under what rocks the Republican Party finds these orcs, and why they put them forward for office? And you also have to wonder why the voters of Arizona's 6th District thought sending this man to Washington was in their interests?

Republican Rep. David Schweikert agreed to pay a $50,000 fine, accept a formal reprimand, and admit to 11 different violations of congressional rules and campaign finance laws in a deal with the bipartisan House Ethics Committee to conclude its two-year-long investigation of the congressman. But while the matter may now officially be closed, Schweikert’s already uncertain political future is now only more endangered.

The Ethics Committee’s wide-ranging findings fell into four categories: (1) “campaign finance violations and reporting errors”; (2) spending government money to support Schweikert’s political campaigns; (3) pressuring government staff to perform campaign work; and (4) Schweikert’s “lack of candor and due diligence in the course of the investigation.”

A special subcommittee convened to carry out the inquiry determined in its own lengthy […]