Dalai Lama: We Must Act as One to Preserve Our World

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama looks on as he sits on his ceremonial chair at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The institute, which was established to preserve and promote Tibetan theatrical arts, celebrated its 60th founding anniversary Tuesday.

Credit: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

This planet is our only home. Environmental experts say that over the next few decades, global warming will reach such a level that many water resources will go dry. So ecology and combatting global warming are very important.

For example, my country, Tibet, is the ultimate source of water in Asia. Rivers including Pakistan’s Indus, India’s Ganges and Brahmaputra, China’s Yellow River, as well as the Mekong, flow from Tibet’s plateau. So we should pay more attention to the preservation of Tibetan ecology. This is not only for the interest of 6 million Tibetans but all people in this region. In the past, when I was flying over Afghanistan, there were clear signs that what used to be lakes and streams were already dry. I feel that Tibet also may become […]