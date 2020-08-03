Dalai Lama: We Must Act as One to Preserve Our World

Stephan: The Dalai Lama, presents yet another confirmation of The 8 Laws of Change, and affirms that humanity must see all life as interconnected and interdependent, and must create societies that make the fostering of wellbeing at every level their first priority.
Longtime readers of SR will also see in this essay by the Dalai Lama confirmation of what I was telling readers beginning about five years ago, when I said China's interest in Tibet was only secondarily about the Dalai Lama. The real interest was the collapse of the Himalayan hydrology upon which 1.4 billion people depend. With that collapse millions will become climate change refugees seeking to enter China.
This planet is our only home. Environmental experts say that over the next few decades, global warming will reach such a level that many water resources will go dry. So ecology and combatting global warming are very important.
For example, my country, Tibet, is the ultimate source of water in Asia. Rivers including Pakistan’s Indus, India’s Ganges and Brahmaputra, China’s Yellow River, as well as the Mekong, flow from Tibet’s plateau. So we should pay more attention to the preservation of Tibetan ecology. This is not only for the interest of 6 million Tibetans but all people in this region. In the past, when I was flying over Afghanistan, there were clear signs that what used to be lakes and streams were already dry. I feel that Tibet also may become […]