Alexander Vindman: Coming forward ended my career. I still believe doing what’s right matters.

Stephan: And here we have another essay by a man of real integrity. Given the endless stories about the corruption, callousness, and moronic incompetence of the Trumpian orcs, I find this article, and the one by John Lewis refreshingly encouraging.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman is sworn in before the House Intelligence Committee during an impeachment hearing in November 2019.

Credit: Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.), a career U.S. Army officer, served on the National Security Council as the director for Eastern European, Caucasus and Russian affairs, as the Russia political-military affairs officer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and as a military attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian. I made the difficult decision to retire because a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies forever limited the progression of my military career.

This experience has been painful, but I am not alone in this ignominious fate. The circumstances of my departure might have been more public, yet they are little different from those of dozens of other lifelong public servants who have left this administration with their integrity intact but their careers irreparably harmed.

A year ago, having […]