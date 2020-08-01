Trump’s vaccine chief picks his own former employer—where he still holds millions worth of stock—for $2.1 billion deal

Stephan: Everything is a grift in Trump world. Here is the Trump choice for how to develop a vaccine.

“You can’t have a contractor supervising government officials.”

Moncef Slaoui, a former GSK executive, is head of the White House’s Operation Warp Speed

The White House on Friday awarded a record-breaking $2.1 billion contract for development of a Covid-19 vaccine, raising questions about a former pharmaceutical executive’s involvement in the administration’s decision.

The deal is for 100 million doses of a vaccine manufactured by Sanofi, a French drug maker, and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

As Fortune reported:Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

The deal follows billions of dollars of U.S. commitments to other experimental vaccines—all still needing to show their effectiveness in testing—and may stoke concerns that other countries will be left behind. Vaccines are seen as the key to leading the world out of the pandemic that has killed about 675,000 people in a matter of months.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a former GSK executive, is head of the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s program to develop and disburse an effective coronavirus vaccine. Slaoui’s connection to his former company has been the focus of […]