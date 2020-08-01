This lawyer took on Chevron and won the largest human rights and environmental court judgment in history. Then he lost his freedom

Stephan: My friend, Rex Weyler, co-founder of GreenPeace, and columnist for its magazine, has made it his business for years to bring into the spotlight heroes of the environmental movement who go largely ignored by corporate media. I completely support this effort and am happy to publish Weyler's story of environmentalist attorney Steven Donziger, an unsung hero you ought to know about.

Steven Donziger, attorney for Ecuador’s Frente de Defensa de la Amazonía, at one of Chevron’s abandoned oil wells in 2017. Donziger won the historic lawsuit against Chevron in 2011. He is now under home detention in New York.

Credit: Lisa Gibbons.

Last September, I travelled from Western Canada to New York City to see human rights lawyer Steven Donziger. Donziger cannot travel. He cannot even stroll the hallway of his Upper West Side apartment building on 104th Street without special court permission. He remains under house arrest, wearing an ankle bracelet.

Eight years ago, Donziger and a team of Ecuadorian lawyers, on behalf of Indigenous and farmer plaintiffs, won the largest human rights and environmental court judgment in history, a $9.5-billion US verdict against the Chevron Corporation for massive oil pollution in Ecuador’s Amazon basin.

Following the trial, Chevron removed its assets from Ecuador, left the country, and has refused to pay. The company now claims the Ecuador verdict was achieved fraudulently, and produced a witness, who told a US court that he possessed knowledge of a bribe. Judge Lewis Kaplan […]