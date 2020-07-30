Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, July 30th, 2020

Trained sniffer dogs are able detect coronavirus with incredible accuracy

Author:    
Source:     Optimist Daily
Publication Date:     July 29, 2020
 Link: Trained sniffer dogs are able detect coronavirus with incredible accuracy
Stephan:   Here is a charming story sent to me by a physician friend. Such an intelligent project.
Detection dog

A few months ago we wrote about a research project in the UK where scientists were exploring how dogs could be trained to sniff out signs of the novel coronavirus. A similar venture has now been undertaken by researchers at the University of Hanover, Germany, where a team found that with little training, sniffer dogs were capable of detecting the virus with a high degree of accuracy.

Scientists have previously tapped into the incredible nose sensitivity of dogs for a number of purposes, including detecting cancermalaria, and explosive devices. By exposing the animals to samples in a room and teaching them to distinguish between those that are infected and those that aren’t, the hope is that dogs can become a powerful screening tool in public spaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

To investigate these possibilities, the German researchers recruited eight specialized sniffer dogs, which have been trained over the course of one week to distinguish between some 1,012 samples infected with the novel coronavirus […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    I just hope the wonderful dogs do not get the virus and are not contaminated by the virus. I do not know if they can be.