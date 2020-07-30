Trained sniffer dogs are able detect coronavirus with incredible accuracy

Detection dog

A few months ago we wrote about a research project in the UK where scientists were exploring how dogs could be trained to sniff out signs of the novel coronavirus. A similar venture has now been undertaken by researchers at the University of Hanover, Germany, where a team found that with little training, sniffer dogs were capable of detecting the virus with a high degree of accuracy.

Scientists have previously tapped into the incredible nose sensitivity of dogs for a number of purposes, including detecting cancer, malaria, and explosive devices. By exposing the animals to samples in a room and teaching them to distinguish between those that are infected and those that aren’t, the hope is that dogs can become a powerful screening tool in public spaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

To investigate these possibilities, the German researchers recruited eight specialized sniffer dogs, which have been trained over the course of one week to distinguish between some 1,012 samples infected with the novel coronavirus […]