‘Racist, Classist Garbage’: Trump Brags to Suburbia About His Repeal of Housing Desegregation Rule

Stephan: Hard to get more racist than this move by Trump, unless he announced it wearing a KKK gown.

Trump arrives to speak during a news conference at the White House July 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

In a pair of tweets one advocacy group denounced as “racist, classist garbage,” President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that he is working to prevent construction of low-income housing in the suburbs by repealing an Obama-era rule aimed at combating persistent racial segregation in those communities.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low-income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

“Words can’t quite capture how outrageous and racist this is. Trump and Ben Carson have worked hand in glove to obstruct and destroy decades of work to promote fair housing in our country.”

—Kristen Clarke, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Trump was referring to the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, an addition to the 1968 Fair […]