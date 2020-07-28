Officer challenges official version of Lafayette Park operation

Stephan: Well, to no surprise, Bill Barr lied, and Donald Trump lied, and once again only because a military officer, Major Adam DeMarco in this case, with integrity like Col. Vindman has stepped forward do we know this. And because of his bravery, we learn the whole Layfayette Park event was nothing more than a Trumpian reality video game. To read Major DeMarco's full testimony go to: https://naturalresources.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Mr.%20Adam%20DeMarco%20-%20Written%20Testimony_.pdf

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after visiting outside St. John’s Church across from the White House in Washington.

Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

The U.S. Park Police began the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning to demonstrators, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there.

The account of Army National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation for the clearing of the protest in front of the White House, just before President Donald Trump walked through the area to stage a photo event in front of a historic church.

DeMarco’s account was released in written testimony for his scheduled appearance Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee’s hearing on the Park Police’s punching, clubbing and use of chemical agents against what appeared to be largely peaceful protesters on June 1. The administration’s forceful clearing of the protest area in front of the White House […]