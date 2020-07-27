The Decades-Long Battle to Privatize the Post Office Has Come to a Head

Janine Jackson: One congressmember said it would be “a stunning act of sabotage” if the new head of the US Postal Service is allowed to push through major changes. Big Trump donor—surprise—Louis DeJoy issued a series of memos, disclosed to the Washington Post, calling for significant operational changes, including restrictions on overtime that many, including the Postal Workers Union, contend would slow down mail delivery, at the same time as Donald Trump holds up crucial pandemic support for USPS, contingent on it making steep price increases. “Sabotage” starts to sound like quite an apt description.
But what we should know is that this direct attack on the Postal Service, while it may be felt especially acutely during a pandemic and an election in which the most reasonable response is voting by mail, is absolutely nothing new, only the latest iteration of a decades-long assault on the US […]
This is so disturbing and sad, to see yet another institution of American democracy under attack by the 1% and corrupt Trump and Republican congress. I think on all the mumblings of Trump about getting rid of mail in ballots and shudder at the thought that now he will be able to. I have had a mail in ballot for 10 years, feeling that it was the safest way to vote, because it could not be interfered with by electronic means. Apparently Trump worries about the same thing. Is my ballot now to be lost in a privatized post office that only serves the desires of a corrupt fascist regime that was once the American democracy?