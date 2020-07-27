40 Million Americans Face Student Loan Cliff

Stephan: This story, like the failure to have a national plan to deal with the pandemic, or create proper planning for school openings, and on and on, all results from one thing. America has become a society whose only social priority is profit. Everything is a calculation on profit. And none of this is going to get fixed properly until we decide to make fostering wellbeing our first priority. The problem is I am no longer sure we are capable as a people of achieving this.

Students at Rutgers University’s commencement in 2016. Student loan benefits are set to expire in September.

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

The federal government’s emergency relief for more than 40 million student loan borrowers is set to expire at the end of September, amid sky-high levels of unemployment and an overall economy still stifled by rising coronavirus cases.

The looming end of the benefits also comes with a clear political dilemma in an election year: Unless Congress or the Trump administration intervenes, the Education Department will demand monthly loan payments from tens of millions of borrowers in October, just before they head to the polls. The department is already preparing to send warnings to borrowers, starting Aug. 15, about the expiration of their benefits, according to people familiar with the plan.

“People have now priced into their family finances not having to make a student loan payment during this crisis,” said Mike Pierce, who worked on student loan policy at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration. “Restarting these payments six weeks before the election seems like a […]