Beware of a Cornered Trump

Stephan: I have said before, and let me say again, that when Trump thinks he is going to lose the election he will then retreat into his mental illness and let his sense of vengeance come to the fore. We are watching this happen, as Trump talks about sending tens of thousands of stormtroopers into American cities, as he tells people in the suburbs that they should fear mobs. I have been corresponding with friends in Portland, who tell me there is no anarchy in Portland, the streets are not afire. That what is going on in a six-block area is that Trump's troopers are provoking violence so television cameras can make it seem like the city is coming apart when nothing like that is going on. What is happening is that Americans in Portland who love America and democracy are standing up nonviolently as ordinary Indians stood up with Gandhi. As Trump goes down he is going to try to take America with him. If you don't want to see America disappear into tyranny you better get involved.

Trump at White House

Credit: White House

As President Trump’s poll numbers slip four months before the election, he and his frenzied staff have launched an end game of wild thrashing that could bring further damage to a country they pretend to love.

The closer defeat looms, the more desperate the death throes of a deranged administration. It lunges for levers of power and propaganda. It undermines institutions that stand above politics. It smears physicians who work for the public’s health. It attempts to conceal pandemic data, Soviet-style. It issues absurd decrees to local school boards to open in the fall or else. It dispatches unidentified federal forces to kidnap peaceful protesters. It flails out against measures to ease voting. And these are only the omens. A final spasm—if it is final—seems likely.

Insurgencies, dictatorships, and the like often tend toward untamed outrages as they are backed into a corner and face annihilation. Similar impulses appear ascendant in Trump’s criminal government, where the rule of law is a minor irritation and self-enrichment at taxpayers’ expense is routine. He has shed his White House of responsible advisers, replacing them with cruel dogmatists whose ideology of ignorance is a plague on […]