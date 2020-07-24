Because US Can’t Be Counted On to Uphold Basic Rights, Canadian Court Strikes Down Bilateral Asylum Agreement

Stephan: While we taking down statues I think if America has any integrity left in government we ought to take down the Statue of Liberty and put her into storage until such time as we the people vote into office a president and a senate with integrity and human compassion. As she stands, she is a stunning example of the hypocrisy and cruelty that has become America's hallmark in the Trump era.

In a decision hailed as a win for refugee rights, a federal judge in Canada ruled Tuesday that the “Safe Third Country Agreement” between Canada and the U.S. is invalid because it fails to guarantee migrants’ rights to liberty and security, in effect an admission that the U.S. is not a safe country for those seeking refugee protection.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East called the ruling “a victory for asylum seekers.”

The bilateral agreement known as STCA, which went into effect in 2004, requires migrants presenting themselves at official Canada-U.S. border points of entry to be returned to the country where they first arrived to present their claims under the assumption that claimants “could have found effective protection” in either of the two countries.

The Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR), Amnesty International, and the Canadian Council of Churches brought forth the challenge along with refugee claimants including Nedira Mustefa, an Ethiopian national.

Mustefa tried in 2017 to enter Canada from the U.S. but was returned to American soil where she was immediately imprisoned and held in solitary confinement for one week—a […]