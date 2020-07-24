As Cities Move Toward Reopening, How to Manage Risks

For much of the world, the past three months had a clear goal: “lockdown and avoid Covid-19 exposure.” But, in recent weeks, a restless public had already been transitioning haphazardly out of this stage, ranging from demands for continued isolation to massive pool parties and “liberate my state” rallies. With the addition of large gatherings and protests of the past week, confusion and anxiety have even further grown.
Which brings us to now — where we understand that for everyone, there is a need to balance their hunger to participate — whether in work, protest gatherings, or other events — with the realities of their health and safety. But that can be a challenging calculus. With that goal in mind, here then is an attempt at some quiet clarity — on both a population level, as well as to help individuals make their own choices.
In Phase 1, the collective goal was to hit pause on viral transmission, “flatten the curve,” and avoid an overwhelming demand on the medical system. To the extent this worked, we bought the […]
I read about a recent study done in France (I believe at the Pasture [sp.?] Institute) that concluded that smokers had an 80% chance of NOT getting the virus, of course depending upon all the other factors the person might have. It is a preliminary study and will be duplicated with more people and more testing of course. I found it very interesting: a bad habit that could save your life.
P.S.: People here where I live are mixed, meaning some are stupid and run around with no masks spreading the disease and others most of whom wear masks and avoid coming close to anyone without masks. Most of the non-mask wearers are young adults who do not think clearly; thinking they will not get infected, even though a young high school student has already died from the Corona virus disease.