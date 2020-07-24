As Cities Move Toward Reopening, How to Manage Risks

Stephan: My wife and I live in a very rural setting on an island, and have some acreage. For us the Covid Pandemic, except that we don't see many friends, and there are none of the usual dinner parties, has not been a radical change in our lives. But today I had to go to the mainland, and as I went into the city, I thought how hard it must be to live in an urban area, particularly if you lived in a red state whose governor is one of those Republican morons who don't seem to understand that viruses don't give a damn about politics. They just want to find new hosts and infect as many people as possible. When I got back and looked at my email inbox I saw that some doctor friends had sent this to me, recommending it as the best thing they have seen written about how to live in urban areas and stay healthy.

Boston during Covid-19 Pandemic

Credit: Getty

For much of the world, the past three months had a clear goal: “lockdown and avoid Covid-19 exposure.” But, in recent weeks, a restless public had already been transitioning haphazardly out of this stage, ranging from demands for continued isolation to massive pool parties and “liberate my state” rallies. With the addition of large gatherings and protests of the past week, confusion and anxiety have even further grown.

Which brings us to now — where we understand that for everyone, there is a need to balance their hunger to participate — whether in work, protest gatherings, or other events — with the realities of their health and safety. But that can be a challenging calculus. With that goal in mind, here then is an attempt at some quiet clarity — on both a population level, as well as to help individuals make their own choices.

In Phase 1, the collective goal was to hit pause on viral transmission, “flatten the curve,” and avoid an overwhelming demand on the medical system. To the extent this worked, we bought the […]