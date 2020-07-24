An Air Force Special Operations Surveillance Plane is Lurking Near Portland During Federal Crackdown

Stephan: I hope that what is going on in Portland backfires on Trump and outrages Americans. But I don't think either the media or most Americans realize how fully fascist Trump has gone and is preparing to go. This story gives another hint, and I think things are going to get much worse. We are witnessing an attempted coup by Trump and his orcs to crush democracy and set up a full fascist government.

A Dornier Do-328 performs a fly-by as part of the 27th Special Operations Wing Capabilities Exercise on June 4, 2011, at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M.

Credit: U.S. Air Force

While anonymous federal agents have thrown protesters into unmarked vans and fired tear gas at Portland’s mayor in recent days, an Air Force surveillance plane designed to carry state-of-the-art sensors typically reserved for war zones has circled the Oregon city’s outskirts from above.

The plane, a DO-328 “Cougar,” was spotted via the open source flight tracking website ADS-B Exchange, allowing the public to monitor its course. The Intercept reviewed this flight data, confirming tight, circular flights consistent with surveillance operations in and around Portland.

The aircraft is a twin-engine plane built in a modular fashion that allows it to be outfitted with long-range surveillance equipment suitable for supporting U.S. Special Operations commandos on the ground, according to Air Force documentation and previous public reporting. It was in Colorado earlier this month, looping over Denver and Boulder, before flying to Portland on July 19, and has been circling above Portland and its suburbs […]