Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case

Federal agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others Tuesday as part of a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation that prosecutors described as one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio history.
All the charges are tied to what federal prosecutors said was a criminal enterprise dedicated to securing a bailout for two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio owned by FirstEnergy Solutions of Akron. The bailout is expected to cost the state’s utility ratepayers $1 billion.
A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday described the effort as “Householder’s Enterprise” and stated that he and his associates secretly used money from an energy company to expand their political power, enrich themselves and conceal their criminal conspiracy.
“This is likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio,” said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, whose office will lead the prosecution of the case. “This was bribery, plain and simple. This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play.”
Also charged Tuesday were four […]
This crook stopped a energy wind farm from being developed on Lake Erie. He put into law that the energy wind farm could no operate after dark. The rest of the republicans in the state legislature went along with him. They all need to go to jail.