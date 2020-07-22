Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case

Stephan: Larry Householder, the Speaker of the House in the Ohio legislature, is a conservative "Christian" (I have to put that in quotes because these people have nothing to do with Jesus' teachings) and a Republican. Do you think when Republicans are looking for someone to run for public office that being a corrupt grifter is one of the secret qualifications? Or does it just work out that way because the pool of people who proclaim themselves conservative "Christians" just run to that orientation?

Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, of course a Republican, charged with racketeering

Credit: Wall Street Journal

Federal agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others Tuesday as part of a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation that prosecutors described as one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio history.

All the charges are tied to what federal prosecutors said was a criminal enterprise dedicated to securing a bailout for two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio owned by FirstEnergy Solutions of Akron. The bailout is expected to cost the state’s utility ratepayers $1 billion.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday described the effort as “Householder’s Enterprise” and stated that he and his associates secretly used money from an energy company to expand their political power, enrich themselves and conceal their criminal conspiracy.

“This is likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio,” said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, whose office will lead the prosecution of the case. “This was bribery, plain and simple. This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play.”

