Pompeo Panel Pushes ‘Radical, Isolationist, Anti-Rights, Anti-Scientific, Religious Agenda’ With Human Rights Report

Stephan: When you look at the Trumpian Orcs, like Barr, Pompeo, DeVos, Mnuchin, if you are like me, you ask, "How could someone in a democracy agree to serve someone like Trump, or do the kind of things happening in the U.S. today? But when I think that I think back to Hitler, and all the men and women who faithfully served him. Remember Heinrich Himmler, Reinhard Heydrich, Adolf Eichmann, Hermann Goring? The truth is there are always humans willing to do horrific things to their fellow citizens, and they always have a rationale to explain what they are doing, as this piece describes. QED.

A leading Trump Orc, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Human rights advocates denounced as “dangerous” a draft report released Thursday by the U.S. State Department’s controversial Commission on Unalienable Rights that paints property rights and religious liberty as “foremost among the unalienable rights that government is established to secure” while casting doubt on other liberties, including reproductive freedom.

“Make no mistake: this report was not designed with principles of equality, justice, and rights in mind. Instead, it serves as another stepping stone in the White House’s radical, isolationist, anti-rights, anti-scientific, religious agenda,” Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE), said in a statement.

“The Commission on Unalienable Rights is a thinly veiled religious fundamentalist panel, and the people on it should have absolutely no say about the human rights of people all over the world,” Sippel declared, calling the panel “a dangerous distraction from the fact that this administration does not believe that all people are equal and entitled to human rights.”

“This administration has shown time and time again that their concern with human rights is not […]