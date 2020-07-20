To End ‘Unconstitutional Nightmare,’ ACLU Sues Trump Administration Over Use of Secret Police in Portland

Stephan: I consider what is going on in Portland, Oregon to be a test case being run by the Trump administration to gauge the public's reaction to the introduction of fascist Trumpian storm troopers onto American Streets. It is part of the Republican voter suppression effort, the discrediting of mail-in ballots -- even though Trump, Pence, and most of the cabinet vote by mail, and the invocation of blatant White supremacy.

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon sued the Trump administration late Friday over its deployment of federal agents to Portland, where unidentified officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service have been detaining Black Lives Matter protesters without explanation and using indiscriminate force to crush demonstrations.

“This is police escalation on top of police escalation. These federal agents must be stopped and removed from our city.”

—Kelly Simon, ACLU of Oregon

“This is a fight to save our democracy,” Kelly Simon, interim legal director with the ACLU of Oregon, said in a statement. “Under the direction of the Trump administration, federal agents are terrorizing the community, risking lives, and brutally attacking protesters demonstrating against police brutality. This is police escalation on top of police escalation.”

“These federal agents must be stopped and removed from our city,” Simon added. “We will continue to bring the full fire power of the ACLU to bear until this lawless policing ends.”

The lawsuit (pdf) against DHS and the U.S. Marshals Service—filed on behalf of legal observers and journalists who were recently assaulted by federal agents in Portland—aims to “block federal law enforcement from dispersing, arresting, threatening to arrest, or using physical force against journalists or legal […]