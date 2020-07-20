President Trump won’t agree to accept 2020 election results as Biden leads in polls — ‘I have to see’

Stephan: I will just let these sentiments expressed by Donald Trump to speak for him.

The psychopath in the White House

President Donald Trump declined Sunday to say he would accept the results of the 2020 election, adding that he will “have to see” and claiming without evidence that mail-in voting will “rig the election.”

Trump’s comments came during a wide-ranging interview with “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in which he criticized so-called cancel culture and repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.7 million people in the U.S. and killed at least 140,131, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

During the interview, Wallace debuted the results of Fox News’ latest national poll, which showed Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden leading Trump by 8%. The poll showed Biden leading on specific issues as well, including a 1% lead over Trump on the economy.

When presented with the results, Trump downplayed the findings as “fake polls.”

“First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls,” he said. “They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake.”

Later in the interview, when Wallace asked whether Trump is a “gracious” loser, […]